EBRD names Alpha most active issuing bank

TAGS: Banking

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has named Alpha bank and the Most Active Issuing Bank in 2018 in Greece.

This is the second year in a row that Alpha has earned this distinction, which concerns the promotion of international trade in Greece and highlights Alpha’s successful participation in the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Program.

It also recognizes the lender’s contribution in helping to increase Greek exports and economic growth in general.

