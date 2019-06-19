Katrougalos discusses Turkey with Bolton
Greece's Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos discussed with US National Security Advisor John Bolton about Turkey's drilling activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Wednesday.
In the same phone call, Katrougalos said it is important for the international community to stress that these activities have to cease, according to the report.