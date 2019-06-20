Picasso’s take on antiquity, at the Cycladic Museum

A sculpture by Pablo Picasso is displayed next to an ancient Greek statuette in the capital’s Museum of Cycladic Art. The powerful allure that the ancient Greek world held for the influential 20th century artist is the focus of the museum’s latest major exhibition, "Picasso and Antiquity: Line and Clay." The exhibition is centered around Picasso’s ceramic pieces inspired by ancient Greek theater and mythology. The works are displayed next to ancient artifacts with similar themes in order to underscore the connection between ancient and modern art. The show runs to October 20. [Paris Tavitian]