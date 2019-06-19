Former PM Pikrammenos to top ND’s nationwide list

Panagiotis Pikrammenos, a retired judge who briefly served as caretaker prime minister at the peak of Greece’s economic crisis in 2012, is to top the nationwide party list of center-right New Democracy, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed Wednesday.



Calling Pikrammenos “a person of influence who has a lot to add to the next Parliament,” Mitsotakis said his presence on ND’s ticket ahead of the general election on July 7 “symbolizes a lot.”

Mitsotakis is to attend a European People’s Party meeting in Brussels Thursday and is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be there for a European Union leaders’ summit.



In an interview on Star TV on Wednesday, he said he would discuss the need for the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey over its provocative actions within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone at his meeting with Merkel.