ATHEX: Moderate drop ahead of Fed rates verdict

The absorption of some market liquidity by the Piraeus Bank bond issue and anticipation of the Fed’s decision on US interest rate policy weighed on the Greek bourse on Wednesday, with the benchmark easing and trading volume shrinking in comparison with previous days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 844 points, shedding 1.09 percent from Tuesday’s 853.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 1.09 percent to end at 2,144 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.50 percent.

The banks index conceded 2.24 percent, as National slumped 4.31 percent, Piraeus dropped 3.15 percent, Alpha conceded 1.81 percent and Eurobank gave up 1.25 percent.

Piraeus Port Authority declined 2.43 percent and Cenergy Holdings lost 2.02 percent, but Titan Cement improved 4.01 percent and Viohalco climbed 1.65 percent.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 63 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 87.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.46 percent to close at 69.49 points.