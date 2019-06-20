More than four years after the start of a major trial against neo-Nazi Golden Dawn (GD) in April 2015, the court proceedings are entering a new phase on Thursday, with the accused taking the stand.



The trial will first focus on the suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of musician Pavlos Fyssas in the Piraeus district of Keratsini in September 2013, the crime that triggered the investigation into the party, its members and their activities.



The first defendant to testify will be Ioannis Aggos, a member of the security of GD’s local chapter. He is accused of being a member of a criminal organisation and for complicity in Fyssas’ murder.



Aggos is believed to be the person who located Fyssas in a cafe on the night of the murder and called local GD officials to drive there with cars and motorcycles - including Giorgos Roupakias, the man accused of killing the rapper by stabbing him in the heart.



After the Fyssas murder, the court will hear from those suspected of the attempted murder of an Egyptian fisherman and members of Communist-affiliated union PAME.



A total of 18 GD officials who were elected in Parliament in 2012 will testify in court as suspects, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos.