Mother of slain rapper faints in court

The mother of slain Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas collapsed in court during the trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn on Thursday when the man charged with the musician’s murder was brought in to sit at the dock.



Giorgos Roupakias, a self-professed member of Golden Dawn (GD), is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Fyssas in the heart on September 2013. He has remained in house arrest for about three years as the trial focused first on the witness testimonies.



Magda Fyssa was escorted outside the court room but asked for the session to continue.

More than four years after the trial against GD started in April 2015, the court proceedings entered a new phase on Thursday, with the accused finally taking the stand.



The trial is focusing on the suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of Fyssas in the Piraeus district of Keratsini. The crime that triggered the investigation into the party, its members and their activities.

The accused will testify in alphabetical order, with Roupakias being tenth in line.