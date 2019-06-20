Poll projection shows ND leading 11 pct over SYRIZA

Ahead of Greece’s general election on July 7, main opposition New Democracy maintains an 11 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA, according to a survey by Opinion Poll published on Thursday.



Asked who they intend to vote, 34.5 percent of respondents selected the conservatives, followed by 23.3 percent for leftist SYRIZA, 5.1 percent for the centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL), 3.8 percent for the Communist Party (KKE), 3.2 percent for pro-Russian Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) and 3 percent for MeRA25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

For the first time, Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn sinks to 1.8 percent.

Moreover, 39.8 percent of those polled said they expected ND to win the election against 27 percent that tipped SYRIZA, 6.4 percent who said KINAL and 4.6 percent KKE.



Asked who is better suited to become the next prime minister, 36 percent of participants said ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, versus 24.7 percent who chose Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.