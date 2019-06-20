Turkey's second drilling ship to operate off Cyprus' Karpas peninsula
Turkey’s second drilling ship will operate off the Karpas peninsula to the northeast of Cyprus, Turkey’s main oil exploration company Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) General Manager Melih Han Bilgin said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters prior to the launching ceremony of Turkey’s Yavuz drilling ship, Bilgin said the vessel is planned to start drilling in the region in early July.
[Reuters]