Dozens of migrants rescued off Alexandroupolis, Farmakonisi

Greece’s Coast Guard said it rescued 49 migrants from a dinghy sailing off the northern city of Alexandroupolis early Thursday morning.



The rescuees were transferred safely to the port of Alexandroupolis where the local port authority will investigate the incident.



The coast guard did not provide details on their nationalities.



Another 24 migrants were located and rescued from a boat southeast of the Aegean islet of Farmakonisi on Thursday morning. The unidentified migrants disembarked on the island of Leros.