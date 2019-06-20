Acropolis Museum president hails institution's 10th birthday

As the Acropolis Museum celebrates its 10-year anniversary, its president, Professor Dimitris Pantermalis. said the main focus has been to maximize the experience of visitors.

"It is a great pleasure for the Acropolis Museum to celebrate its tenth birthday," he said in an interview with state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The museum has attracted 14,500,000 visitors since its inauguration, both Greek and foreigners.

According to data from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, more than 1,803,000 people visited the museum. About 25 percent of those visitors were Greeks, 18 percent were Americans, 7-8 percent were French and British, and 5 percent were from Spain, Italy, Germany and other countries.

"The museum’s course determines the rest of its journey. Its main focus, since it opened, has been on its visitors and we have been working in this direction," he added.

"Our aim is to provide the best information about the masterpieces of the Acropolis…to renew international interest in ancient Greek art and to describe the problem we have with the British Museum,” he told the news agency, referring to the Parthenon sculptures exhibited at the museum in London.

Pantermalis noted the digital technologies that have been to improve the authenticity of the visitor’s experience.