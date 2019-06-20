The Same River Twice | Athens | June 21 - September 22

The DESTE Foundation and New York’s New Museum pay tribute to the city of Athens and its constantly evolving artistic landscape in an exhibition featuring works by 32 artists of all ages and nationalities, organized in cooperation with the Benaki Museum. “The Same River Twice” offers a portrait of a city with an artistic dynamism that continues to unfold as artists seek new models for creative output and exchange. Opening hours at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 6-8 euros.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr