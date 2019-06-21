Plus Nine | Athens | To July 12

Artists Lydia Andrioti, Manolis Baboussis, Despina Charitonidi, Evangelos Chatzis, Lydia Dambassina, Diohandi, Kleio Gizeli, Zoe Hatziyannaki, Yannis Kondaratos, James M. Lane, Despina Meimaroglou, Eusevia Michailidou, Evi Savvaidi, Nikos Tranos, Adonis Volanakis and Eleni Zouni explore the connection between past and present in the poignantly named “Plus Nine,” an exhibition running through July 12. Curated by Kostas Prapoglou, the group show is on display at the Iera Odos music venue in Kerameikos, which in ancient times was one of the largest demes of Athens and the main production center of the famous Attic vases. In the same area, more than 150 years of excavations have brought to light funerary monuments of prominent Athenians and other important finds. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m.



Iera Odos, 18-20 Iera Odos, Kerameikos, tel 210.342.8272