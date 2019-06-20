Angelis seeks to bar two top judicial officials from probe into Novartis case handling

Deputy Supreme Court prosecutor Ioannis Angelis on Thursday filed a request to have two high-ranking judicial officials barred from an investigation into the handling by judicial authorities of the Novartis bribery case.

In his latest petition, Angelis requested that Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou and another official, Dimitris Dasoulas – who has summoned Angelis to testify on Friday – be taken off the investigation.

Angelis claims that Dimitriou had failed to look into concerns he had expressed months earlier of a deliberate effort to implicate several opposition politicians in a bribery scandal concerning the Swiss pharmaceutical giant. He went so far as to suggest that Dimitriou is under the orders of a minister in the current administration, identified by the nickname “Rasputin” after the early 20th century conniving Russian monk.