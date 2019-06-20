NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Forged travel document workshop dismantled in Piraeus

Police handout photo

TAGS: Crime

Police on Thursday discovered a workshop for forging travel documents in a home in Piraeus and arrested a 52-year-old man.

Authorities were led to the workshop by the suspect, a Bulgarian national, who was detained in central Athens after he was found in possession of a shoe box containing passports and passport photos of people.

Police said the suspect had set up a workshop in his home from which they seized scores of fake Bulgarian and Romania passports, Bulgarian, Polish and Swiss driving licenses and digital equipment used to forge documents.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 