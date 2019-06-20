Forged travel document workshop dismantled in Piraeus

Police handout photo

Police on Thursday discovered a workshop for forging travel documents in a home in Piraeus and arrested a 52-year-old man.

Authorities were led to the workshop by the suspect, a Bulgarian national, who was detained in central Athens after he was found in possession of a shoe box containing passports and passport photos of people.

Police said the suspect had set up a workshop in his home from which they seized scores of fake Bulgarian and Romania passports, Bulgarian, Polish and Swiss driving licenses and digital equipment used to forge documents.