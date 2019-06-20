EU to ‘closely monitor' Turkish activities off coast of Cyprus

The European Union will “closely monitor” Turkish drilling activities off the coast of Cyprus and “stands ready to respond appropriately,” the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday quoted the European Council as saying in the draft conclusions of a summit in Brussels.

According to the draft conclusions seen by CNA, the Council agrees, vis-a-vis “Turkey's continued illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean,” to “closely monitor developments.” It is also prepared to respond “in full solidarity with Cyprus,” the statement reads.

The European Council further welcomes the invitation to the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to submit options for “appropriate measures without delay.”