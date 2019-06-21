During a meeting in Brussels with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the economic program of his party, which is expected to prevail in next month’s snap election.

Mitsotakis explained the basic tenets of ND’s program to Merkel, whom he last met in Athens in January, a few days before Parliament approved the contentious Prespes name deal between Greece and North Macedonia which Mitsotakis opposed. During that meeting, the ND leader had emphasized his interest in boosting foreign investment in Greece.

Mitsotakis, who was in Brussels to attend a summit of the European People’s Party, remarked on his arrival that Greece is ready for a new government “that will bring more investments, better jobs, fewer taxes and high growth rates.”

ND is ready to “restore Greece’s credibility in the global markets,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to reiterate ND’s support for Manfred Weber, the EPP’s candidate for the next European Commission president, the post currently held by Jean-Claude Juncker.

Mitsotakis also met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who briefed him on Turkey’s increasing provocations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Mitsotakis stressed the need for the European Union to impose sanctions on Turkey if it continues to violate international law. “It is time for actions, not just words,” he said.