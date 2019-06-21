COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 

A major challenge

COMMENT

TAGS: GD trial

Apart from its political significance, the Golden Dawn trial is a magnifying glass into one of the most persistent of Greece’s institutional challenges: the slow pace of justice.

Delayed justice not only creates insecurity and hassle for citizens and takes a toll on the economy; it also undermines the credibility of the state and reinforces prevailing suspicions that big cases are never really resolved legally.

On the one hand, we see a barrage of charges, and on the other, delays that are almost tantamount to a denial of justice.

