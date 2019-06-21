Train crashes with bus near central Athens; no serious injuries reported

A train of the light-rail suburban transit company Proastiakos on Friday crashed with a passenger bus on a crossing of Liosion Avenue near central Athens.

There were no reports of serious injuries, according to authorities, even though the bus was packed when the accident occurred.

Witnesses said that the train driver's ability to slow down the vehicle significantly before impact was instrumental in limiting the damage.

It was not clear which of the two vehicles got in the way of the other.