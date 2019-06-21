Italian organized crime suspect arrested in northern Greece
An fugitive wanted in connection with his alleged links to Italy's Camorra organized crime syndicate has been apprehended in northern Greece on a European arrest warrant, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Friday.
The unnamed 56-year-old Italian national is wanted for crimes, including money laundering, allegedly committed in 2002 and 2003 for the Naples-based, Mafia-style organization.
The suspect has reportedly been living in Greece for the past few years with his wife, who runs a small manufacturing firm. He was arrested in the area of Pefki by local police working in cooperation with European authorities and is to face a prosecutor on Friday, before being extradited to Italy to face trial.