Delivery of the Athens metro's extension to the port city of Piraeus is being beset by delays, with the opening of the first three stations (Aghia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikai) being pushed to early 2020 and the other three (Maniatika, Piraeus and Municipal Theater) slated to open in 2021, the company running the project has said.

Speaking at a recent conference, Attiko Metro CEO Theodoros Papadopoulos said that completion of construction on the first part of the Piraeus extension has been moved from this summer to the end of 2019, further delaying the opening of the stations.

He also added that work on the Venizelos station of the metro being constructed in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will finish in 2024 instead of 2023, as Attiko Metro's president had previously stated.

In comments to Kathimerini, Papadopoulos blamed the Piraeus extension delays on a decision by the Council of State suspending the tender for the project's automation system.