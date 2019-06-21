A Supreme Court official who has challenged the handling of an investigation into claims that several high-ranking opposition politicians had taken bribes from a Swiss pharmaceutical firm, has requested that his testimony before colleagues be postponed until after Greece's general elections on July 7.

“I will not go to prison over the Novartis case,” Deputy Prosecutor Ioannis Angelis said in the latest of several petitions he has filed in the past few days, saying that does not have faith in the process being pursued to investigate his claims and expressing concerns that he is being unfairly victimized.

Angelis on Friday refused to turn up for a deposition planned by his colleague Dimitris Dasoulas, a day after he asked that Dasoulas be removed from the probe into his claims, along with Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou. He also filed a petition for his deposition to be put off until July 10.

Angelis has said that he has evidence of political intervention in the Novartis case, suggesting that the opposition officials were being deliberately persecuted, under the guidance of a minister serving in the current SYRIZA administration.