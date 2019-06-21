The Chessboard Runaways | Athens | June 23-27

Featuring the Philharmonia Orchestra of Athens and music by George Kouroupos, “The Chessboard Runaways” is one of many events lined up for this year’s Summer Nostos Festival. This opera-play hybrid tells the story of two rebellious lovers, the White Queen and the Black Knight, who escape their strict chessboard life to explore freedom in the outside world. The play includes a performance by a children’s choir from Palaio Faliro and solos by pianist Stavros Kollias. All performances of “The Chessboard Runaways” will be accompanied by Greek closed captions for spectators with hearing impairments, and audio descriptions and programs in large font and Braille for spectators with visual impairments. Performances begin at 8.30 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Entry passes will be available at the Labyrinth Info Point between June 23 and 27 from 7.30 p.m. For details, visit www.snfcc.org.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea