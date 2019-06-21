Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) technology is arriving in Athens on Tuesday, with the Hellenic Trade Council aspiring to expand the modern Silk Road into an innovation channel between Greece and China by introducing Chen Haibo, founder and chief executive officer of DeepBlue Technology, to the Greek public.



The head of the world’s biggest AI application development company will speak at “One Belt, One Road: Chinese AI Landing in Greece,” an event taking place at Zappeio in central Athens from 3 p.m.



In the context of the event, DeepBlue Technology will sign an agreement with Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University for the creation of a new AI innovation hub that is seen turning Greece into an international center for research and development of AI applications and new technologies.