A two-year-old toddler who fell off a balcony in the district of Petriti in Corfu on Friday was rushed to hospital, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Speaking to the news agency, the manager of the island's General Hospital, Fivos Kakavitsas, said the doctors had not yet assessed the state of the boy's health and did not know why he fell.

He also said the boy was brought in by his father.