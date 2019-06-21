ATHEX: Benchmark falls 1 percent over the week

After a mixed session on Friday the benchmark at Athinon Avenue closed with weekly losses of just over 1 percent, seen more as a reaction to the massive growth of previous weeks than a result of the 5.46 percent weekly drop of the banks index and the problems plaguing power giant PPC.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 838.72 points, adding 0.23 percent to Thursday’s 836.78 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 1.02 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.36 percent to end at 2,146.37 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.67 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.85 percent, as Piraeus gave up 1.68 percent, Eurobank conceded 1.27 percent and National parted with 0.80 percent.

However, a number of non-bank blue chips showed a healthy rise that kept the main index afloat, led by Sarantis (up 4.87 percent), GEK Terna (4.53 percent), ADMIE Holdings (3.57 percent) and PPC (3.01 percent), while Titan Cement fell 4.57 percent.

In total 48 stocks registered gains, 54 took losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s 84.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.33 percent to close at 69.36 points.