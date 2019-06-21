US companies interested in ports, energy, tech, says ambassador

US companies are are keeping a close eye on planned privatizations of ports and other opportunities in the energy and technology sectors, US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, said on Friday.



“The unprecedented turnout of American companies at the US pavilion at TIF demonstrated the strong interest from American investors hoping to get involved in Greece, taking advantage of privatizations, like the privatization of Greek ports, opportunities in the energy sector, and in other technology and knowledge-driven industries as the Greek economy begins to rebound,” he said addressing the 9th Mineral Resources Forum held in Athens on Friday.

Pyatt said the mining sector “holds great promise for large-scale investment.”



“If developed properly, using responsible, sustainable practices and with close coordination between government, industry, and local stakeholders, these new investments can be a major win for the Greek economy, and especially for Northern Greece where there are so many mineral resources waiting to be developed,” he added.



In a separate message on his Twitter account, the ambassador described the enthronement of Elpidophoros, the newly appointed Archbishop of America, on Saturday as “an historic day for the strong people to people relationship between Greece and America.”

Elpidophoros, who arrived in New York earlier this week, will become the seventh Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on June 22, with his enthronement taking place at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan.