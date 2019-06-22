Greek police on Friday were seeking a 27-year-old associate of Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of the Revolutionary Struggle guerrilla group, after she violated the terms of her conditional release, failing to report to her local police station.

Constantina Athanasopoulou had been arrested in January 2017 as an associate of Roupa, herself then a fugitive.

She was released in June 2018 after the maximum 18-month period of pre-trial detention expired, on the condition that she report to the police every week.

She failed to do so this week and also failed to turn up Friday at a Greek court which convicted her to 34 years for participating in a plot to free Revolutionary Struggle leader Nikos Maziotis from Korydallos Prison.



Athanasopoulou’s father reported her missing on Thursday.