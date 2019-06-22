MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
American Archbishop Elpidophoros to be enthroned on Saturday

TAGS: Religion, Society

The new archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, who will be enthroned on Saturday, is seen addressing members of the Greek Orthodox Church and diaspora in New York on Friday. The archbishop declared that his top priority will be the swift completion of restoration works on the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at Ground Zero in Manhattan. The completion of the works would restore the Church’s credibility among its faithful which ‘is a matter of honor and pride for us,’ he said. [Dimitris Panagos/ANA-MPA] 

