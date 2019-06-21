Weekend traffic disruptions

The Piraeus-bound section of coastal Poseidonos Avenue between the Faliro Delta and the port, on which roadworks have been under way in recent months, is to close from 10 p.m. on Saturday as authorities prepare to open a new road.

Starting from 6 a.m. on Sunday, the new section will gradually come into operation, and is expected to be fully functional by 6 p.m. Also Sunday, traffic will be diverted on central thoroughfares for Summer Nostos Festival Run – Running for the Future, a nighttime race organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Three races – 10 kilometers, 6 km and 1 km – will take place across central Athens and in the suburb of Kallithea. Traffic will be gradually phased out between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., while parking will be forbidden on affected roads from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The roads to be affected include Vassileos Constantinou, Vasilissis Sofias, Ardittou, Anapafseos, Rizari, Kokkali, Vasilissis Amalias and Syngrou.