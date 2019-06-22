US urge 'immediate reopening' of Halki seminary

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the “immediate reopening” of the Halki Theological Seminary near Istanbul, which Turkey shut down in 1971.

“We urge the immediate reopening of the Halki Seminary near Istanbul,” Pompeo said during introductory remarks he made at the presentation of the 2018 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom in Washington, DC.

Sam Brownback, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, also mentioned Halki in his introductory remarks:

“In Turkey, the government of President Erdogan continues to keep the Halki seminary closed. We call on them to let it be reopened.”

The shutting down of Halki has negatively impacted the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople's ability to renew its cadre of priests.

Patriarch Vartholomaios is a Halki graduate himself.