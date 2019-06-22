Greek cheese exports to the UK have soared in the last decade, making Britain one of the most important destinations for Greek dairy enterprises.

Data from the Greek Embassy in London showed that exports of Greek cheese to the UK registered a rise of 162 percent from 2008 to 2018, as Greece is the ninth biggest supplier of cheese to Britain in value terms, with turnover coming to 51.4 million pounds last year.

Feta is by far the biggest local cheese export to the UK, accounting for 87 percent of Greek cheese sold, partly thanks to its successful promotion as a source of calcium and protein.