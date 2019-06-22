Pyatt speaks of US interest in local ports

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday stressed American enterprises’ interest in Greek privatizations, especially in ports.

Addressing a conference on mineral wealth, the US diplomat said American companies are hoping to penetrate Greece and make the most of privatization opportunities, citing port sell-offs, energy and the sectors of education and technology.

Pyatt also underscored that existing investment opportunities in Greece, mainly in the north of the country, don’t just concern the domestic market but also Greece’s position as an entry point to the Balkans and a junction for trade, energy and transport in Southeast Europe.

The ambassador did not pass up the opportunity to criticize the obstacles put in the path of investments by Canada’s Eldorado Gold at Halkidiki, central Macedonia, noting that such projects are important as they can facilitate the diversity of the economy beyond the traditional domains of tourism and shipping, and because the success of such projects would send foreign investors the message that the business climate is changing in Greece.

Pyatt reminded his audience that the US has invested in relations with Greece and supports the country’s full economic resurgence, noting that it is among America’s most important allies.