Coastal resort town in Attica evacuated due to fire

Municipal authorities evacuated the seaside residential town of Lagonisi in southwestern Attica on Saturday after a fire broke out in the area shortly after 1 p.m.



The fire service said the blaze was burning dry grass and bushe, adding “there is no immediate danger” for the houses in the area. A large unit of 30 firemen were dispatched along with two water-dropping aircraft.

Speaking to TV channel Skai, Saronicos mayor Yiannis Sofronis said he ordered the evacuation as a precaution.



Police has diverted traffic at the intersection of Anavysou and Kalyvion avenues, at the “Anagnostou” bakery on Kalyvion avenue and the roundabout in Anavysou and Kerateas avenues.