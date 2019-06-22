Enthronement ceremony of Archbishop of America under way in NY

The new archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, was being enthroned in New York on Saturday at the Holy Trinity Archdiocesan Cathedral, in the presence of hundreds of members of the Greek Orthodox Church and leading representatives of the country's Greek diaspora.

“I come to this Archdiocese to be your servant, and the true servant of Lord. I come to shoulder the responsibilities of the heavy office and to share them with you, for I know that you are worthy co-workers in Christ,” Elpidophoros said on his arrival in New York on Wednesday.

“I will work for peace and reconciliation among nations,” he told a press conference on Friday.

The red-carpet event also featured a unit of Greece's iconic Presidential Guard, known as evzones, with the head of the corps, Air Marshall Grigoris Prezerakos telling Kathimerini that the unit is a “symbol of the nation.” He added that this is the first time such a unit has featured at an enthronement.