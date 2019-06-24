Northerly winds to ease heat from Tuesday

After a three-day scorcher that has seen temperatures in many parts of Greece reach the 40-Celsius mark, meteorologists are confident that the mercury will return to a more seasonal range on Tuesday, mainly as a result of an uptick in the etesian winds that sweep through Greece every summer.

The cooler northerlies are expected to push back hot air masses from Africa that affected temperatures across Europe these past few days, pushing daytime highs back down to the mid- or low 30s Celsius as of Tuesday.

Despite the respite they bring, however, the strong northerlies may also hinder sailing and beach going, as they are expected to reach speeds as high as 8 Beaufort at sea.