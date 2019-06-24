Two cyclists dead, four more injured in collision with motorist
Traffic Police launched a probe into the death of two cyclists who were hit by an oncoming car on a country road in Ptolemaida, northern Greece, on Sunday.
The collision occurred when the car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic for reasons that remain unclear.
Another two cyclists were left with serious injuries and two more with minor injuries.
The motorist was transferred to Ptolemaida's hospital for treatment to minor injuries and shock.