Police shoot migrant shooting in downtown Athens

Police in Attica on Monday were probing a shooting targeting a 45-year-ol Moroccan man near downtown Athens that left the man with leg injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday at the junction of Acharnon and Ioulianou streets while the identity and motive of the attacker remained unclear.

According to police sources, the 45-year-old had been watching a soccer match with friends in a local cafe shortly before the incident.