Golden Dawn member who allegedly drove killer's getaway car testifies

The Golden Dawn trial continued on Monday with testimony from a member of the neonazi party alleged to have driven the car of Giorgos Roupakias on the night that the latter fatally stabbed leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

The defendant, Ioannis Kazantzoglou, spoke to the court about his membership of the party, its structure, activities and the night of Fyssas' death in September 2013.

The court's chief judge Maria Lepeniotou was to question him in detail about his movements and those of Roupakiotis in the hours preceding Fyssas' death.

