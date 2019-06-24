Tapestries | Thessaloniki | To July 28

The Teloglion Art Foundation presents 24 tapestries that have been designed and produced by Katy Stavroudi using both standard and upright looms. The self-taught artist has spent years researching traditional weaving and honing her own skills, presenting this collection of intricate tapestries depicting themes from Greek mythology and images inspired by nature and human emotions. Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.



Teloglion Art Foundation, Aristotle University, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, www.teloglion.gr