Young Greeks | Thessaloniki | To September 15

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

As the title suggests, “Young Greek Photographers: 2010-2018” aims to showcase developments in contemporary photography by presenting the work of 32 diverse local artists aged up to 35 years old, exhibiting different trends, techniques and themes. Admission costs 2 euros. The exhibition at the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography runs through September 15. Visiting hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thessaloniki Museum of Photography, Warehouse A, Port Complex, tel 2310.566.716, www.thmphoto.gr

