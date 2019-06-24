Omar Rajeh | Athens | June 25 & 26

(COSIMO TRIMBOLI)

The Athens Festival presents acclaimed Lebanese choreographer Omar Rajeh and his Maqamat dance company – organizers of the influential Beirut International Platform of Dance (BIPOD) – in “#minaret,” described as an “act of resistance” against the destruction of the Great Mosque in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. In this piece on the destruction of cultural and artistic heritage, Rajeh draws on memories from the destruction of his own native Beirut. Shows take place in Building H at the Pireos 260 venue, starting at 9 p.m. Rajeh will be there after Tuesday's performance to answer questions from the audience. For details and ticket reservations, visit www.greekfestival.gr.



Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900