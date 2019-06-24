Speedboat injures Russian man in northern Greece; probe launched

A 48-year-old Russian national was in critical condition on Monday in the intensive care unit of Thessaloniki General Hospital after he was injured on Sunday afternoon by the propeller of a speedboat in the sea area of Nea Potidaia in Halkidiki.

According to reports he suffered injuries to his thigh and lower abdominal region.

The driver of the speedboat was arrested by the local port authority and appeared before a Halkidiki prosecutor while an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances of the accident.