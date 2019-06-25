Northlerly winds to bring respite after heatwave

Two solitary bathers seek relief from the heat. Meteorologists are confident that temperatures will return to normal on Tuesday after a three-day heat wave across many parts of Greece, due to cooler northerly winds that are expected to push daytime highs back down to the mid- or low 30s Celsius. Temperatures reached 40 C in many areas due to hot air masses from North Africa which also affected the European continent. However, the strong northerlies may also hinder sailing and beach-going, as they are expected to reach brisk speeds of 8 Beaufort. [InTime News]