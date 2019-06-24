ATHEX: Stock index back close to 850-pt mark

The rise in Public Power Corporation’s stock, as well as increases registered by bank stocks, gave the Greek bourse benchmark fresh momentum on Monday, ending just a whisker below the 850-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 849.35 points, adding 1.27 percent to Friday’s 838.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.05 percent to end at 2,168.89 points.

The banks index received a boost from news about an upcoming bond issue by National, and headed 2.53 percent higher. National grew 5.06 percent, Alpha improved 3.98 percent and Eurobank edged up 0.43 percent, while Piraeus slipped 0.07 percent.

PPC’s stock capitalized on reports about the utility’s funding by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, soaring 8.43 percent. Titan Cement strengthened 2.99 percent, Motor Oil climbed 2.53 percent, OPAP augmented 2.45 percent and Viohalco earned 2.44 percent, as Aegean Air conceded 1.57 percent and Coca-Cola HBC dropped 1.04 percent.

In total 63 stocks posted gains, 39 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s 105.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.35 percent to close at 69.60 points.