Injuries reported in riot at Korydallos Prison

A clash between inmates in two different wings of the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison broke out on Tuesday morning, according to reports that spoke of injuries but did not provide additional details.

According to Skai TV, inmates in the prison's B and E wings broke through the bars separating their respective quarters in the prison facility and came to blows, with the violence spilling out into the exercise yard.

There have also been reports of a group of inmates trying to force its way into the prison's administrative offices.

Riot police have been dispatched to the prison and are awaiting a prosecutor's order to intervene.