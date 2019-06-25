Greek PM congratulates Antetokounmpo, saying hoopster brought 'joy to nation'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday described Greek-Nigerian hoopster Giannis Antetokounmpo's distinction as the Most Valuable Player in the NBA as “a great page in the history of Greek basketball.”

Taking to Twitter to join his voice to the celebration of the 24-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward's win, Tsipras hailed the player for “bringing great joy to an entire nation.”

“One of our own, a Greek who hails from Nigeria, has been named most valuable player of the world's top championship,” Tsipras tweeted.

“His people, the people who believed in him and supported him, are also MVPs, though. All the children who were born and grew up in this country and who dreamed of a better future regardless of their background, are also MVPs,” he wrote.