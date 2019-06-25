Dockworkers plan strike on July 3, leaving ferries tied up

Greek dockworkers on Tuesday announced a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, July 3, which will leave the country without any ferry services in the middle of the tourism season.

The executive committee of the PNO union of dockworkers voted in favor of the strike after rejecting the latest proposal put forward by the managements of Greece's ferry companies for a new collective labor agreement.

The committee objected to a proposal concerning salaries as well as to rules governing the size and composition of crews.