A member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn on Tuesday admitted to being threatened by a high-ranking official against speaking to the police after the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013, the incident that led up to the party being accused of constituting a criminal organization.

Testifying in the special courtroom at the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison, where the trial started four years ago, defendant Giorgos Dimou also admitted that as a member of the party's chapter in Nikaia, which had jurisdiction for the Piraeus suburb of Korydallos where Fyssas' murder took place, he had notified killer Giorgos Roupakias of the singer's whereabouts.

The information had been relayed via a group SMS to several chapter members, he said, corroborating the testimony of a previous witness who admitted to issuing the first alert of Fyssas' location.

Dimou went on to say that the morning after the killing, he had met with a high-ranking party member and was warned against telling the police what had transpired.

“He told me that he would make life unbearable for me and that I'd wish I'd never been born. He ordered me to only tell the authorities what I was being instructed to say, otherwise they would track me down and kill me,” Dimou told the court.

The witness said that he had been instructed to tell investigators that he was at the location where the initial attack on Fyssas by a group of party henchmen took place completely by accident and that he had decided to call Roupakias on his own accord.