Choral Recital | Athens | June 27

St Paul's Anglican Church has invited the I Cantori di Carmel choir, from Monterey, California, to perform at the church on Wednesday, June 28. Formed in 1981 and directed by Cyril Deaconoff, I Cantori di Carmel is a volunteer chorus that seeks excellence in choral performance. In Athens the ensemble will present a program of both major and lesser-known choral works. Admission is free of charge and the music begins at 8 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906