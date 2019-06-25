WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Choral Recital | Athens | June 27

St Paul's Anglican Church has invited the I Cantori di Carmel choir, from Monterey, California, to perform at the church on Wednesday, June 28. Formed in 1981 and directed by Cyril Deaconoff, I Cantori di Carmel is a volunteer chorus that seeks excellence in choral performance. In Athens the ensemble will present a program of both major and lesser-known choral works. Admission is free of charge and the music begins at 8 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906 

